U.S. Home-Price Growth Slowed Down Ever So Slightly in October

(Bloomberg) -- The growth in U.S. home prices cooled for a third straight month in October.

A measure of home prices in 20 U.S. cities jumped 18.4%, down from 19.1% in September, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday.

Prices jumped 32% in Phoenix, according to the index. Tampa, Florida, and Miami followed with gains of 28% and 26%, respectively.

Home prices have soared in the pandemic, which set off fierce competition for a tight supply of listings across the U.S. The 20-city index hit a record in July, after 13 straight gains.

