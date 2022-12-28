Facebook Pushes Ahead With NYC Farley Project in Bet on Offices
Social media giant and other technology companies have continued to take more space despite embracing remote work.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Social media giant and other technology companies have continued to take more space despite embracing remote work.
The growth in U.S. home prices cooled for a third straight month in October.
China’s central bank vowed to take its share of responsibility to stabilize the macroeconomy and pro-actively introduce monetary policies that are conducive to economic stability.
China Evergrande Group’s bondholders may soon be short another $255 million as the embattled developer focuses on delivering homes and paying workers instead.
China Evergrande Group will face an initial interest payment deadline for two dollar bonds Tuesday, in the property giant’s first major test of investor confidence after it was officially labeled a debt defaulter.
11m ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The growth in U.S. home prices cooled for a third straight month in October.
A measure of home prices in 20 U.S. cities jumped 18.4%, down from 19.1% in September, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday.
Prices jumped 32% in Phoenix, according to the index. Tampa, Florida, and Miami followed with gains of 28% and 26%, respectively.
Home prices have soared in the pandemic, which set off fierce competition for a tight supply of listings across the U.S. The 20-city index hit a record in July, after 13 straight gains.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.