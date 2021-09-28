London Lags U.K. Housing Boom With Weakest Third-Quarter Growth
London house prices posted the worst performance in the U.K. in the third quarter, as the market continued to rebalance in the wake of the pandemic.
Mapletree Investments Pte, a Singapore-based property developer and manager, bought two portfolios of logistics assets in the U.S. for about $3 billion, adding to its global presence.
A $150 billion rout has turned Switzerland’s equity market into one of the world’s worst performers this month.
China’s purchase of a stake in a struggling regional bank from China Evergrande Group aimed at preventing contagion is also benefiting Shengjing Bank Co.’s investors, including some poker pals of Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan.
China has urged financial institutions to help local governments stabilize the rapidly-cooling housing market and protect the rights of some homebuyers, another signal that authorities are worried about fallout from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.
Sep 28, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. homes prices surged 19.7% in July, once again posting the biggest jump in more than 30 years.
The record gain in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values nationwide followed a 18.7% jump in June and was the 14th straight month of accelerating price increases.
The U.S. housing market has been on fire, with the pandemic fueling intense demand for suburban homes. A shortage of affordable properties has pushed up prices and kept some potential buyers on the sidelines.
“The last several months have been extraordinary not only in the level of price gains, but in the consistency of gains across the country,” Craig Lazzara, global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement.
A measure of prices in 20 U.S. cities gained 19.9% in July. Phoenix led the way with a 32.4% surge. New York (17.8%), Boston (18.7%), Dallas (23.7%), Seattle (25.5%) and Denver (21.3%) were among the cities that posted record year-over-year increases.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.