(Bloomberg) -- Sentiment among U.S. homebuilders crept higher in July after falling the previous month, indicating lower mortgage rates are helping shore up demand.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose one point to 65 this month, according to a report Tuesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey projected the gauge would hold at 64.

Measures of present single-family sales and sales expectations increased in July, along with NAHB’s gauge of prospective buyer traffic.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, addressed housing market concerns during a Senate Banking Committee hearing last week where he cited higher material costs, a skilled-labor shortage and President Donald Trump’s immigration and tariff policies as holding back builders.

“Builders report solid demand for single-family homes,” said Greg Ugalde, NAHB Chairman and a builder and developer from Torrington, Connecticut. “However, they continue to grapple with labor shortages, a dearth of buildable lots and rising construction costs that are making it increasingly challenging to build homes at affordable price points relative to buyer incomes.”

Builder sentiment in the West jumped in July to the highest level since June 2018.

Sentiment among builders in the South, the largest region in the U.S., also increased. It declined in the Midwest and Northeast.

The Washington-based trade association represents more than 140,000 members in areas ranging from building and remodeling to housing finance.

