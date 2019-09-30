(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats say secret grand jury information gathered by Robert Mueller is needed for their impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump and may show the president lied to the special counsel.

In a court filing Monday, the House Judiciary Committee urged a judge to release the grand jury materials, citing redacted text in Mueller’s report that referenced Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort saying Trump asked to be kept updated about WikiLeaks’ plans.

“Those materials therefore have direct bearing on whether the president was untruthful and further obstructed the special counsel’s investigation,” the committee said in the filing. Trump had denied being aware of any communications between his campaign and WikiLeaks in written responses to Mueller’s questions.

The grand jury materials may also help in the House investigation of the president’s solicitation of Ukrainian interference in the 2020 election, the committee said in the filing, referencing last week’s release of a rough transcript of a July 25 phone conversation Trump had with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump asked Zelenskiy to look into unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing by former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination. When he made the request, about $400 million of vital U.S. military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress was on hold by order of the president. The release of the transcript prompted the start of the impeachment proceedings.

The Justice Department has argued that impeachment proceedings don’t qualify as a “judicial proceeding“ that would allow for the release of grand jury materials. That’s an “unprecedented” stand, lawyers for the committee responded, saying not even President Richard Nixon objected to the disclosure of grand jury material to the House for an impeachment inquiry.

“DOJ ignores the critical importance of gaining a full understanding of the events described in Volume I of the Mueller Report -- events that the president may have been motivated to cover up when he engaged in the misconduct described in Volume II,” according to the filing.

The lawsuit for the materials, filed in July, marked the first time Democrats made an official move toward opening an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The Justice Department said in an earlier filing that the Judiciary Committee was making the demand “without offering any particular reason to believe that the grand jury material will further its investigation.”

“Proceedings that occur outside the judicial setting are not ‘judicial’ proceedings even if they are called a ‘trial’ and include some of the procedures familiar from a courtroom, such as sworn testimony or lawyer-led questioning of witnesses,’” the Justice Department said in its earlier filing.

The case is In Re Application of the Committee on the Judiciary, U.S. House of Representatives, for an order authorizing the release of certain grand jury materials, 19-gj-00048, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

