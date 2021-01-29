(Bloomberg) -- U.S. household spending fell for a second-straight time in December and incomes rose with more pandemic relief late in the month, highlighting how Covid-19 continues to impact consumers.

Purchases decreased 0.2% from the prior month, following a downwardly revised 0.7% decline in November, a Commerce Department report showed Friday. That compared with estimates for a 0.4% drop. Personal incomes rose 0.6%, stronger than the 0.1% gain projected.

Some states and cities reimposed restrictions on businesses and activity, leading to nearly half a million job losses in the leisure and hospitality sector and restraining spending.

Personal incomes already received a boost from the passage of the $900 billion pandemic relief package in late December. The bill included an additional round of stimulus payments and an extra $300-a-week in supplemental jobless benefits. Additional income should help bolster spending going forward.

The Commerce Department said the increase in December income partly reflected an increase in pandemic unemployment compensation, the supplemental weekly payment for the jobless.

