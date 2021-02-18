U.S. Housing Starts Fell in January for First Time Since August

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. home-construction starts fell in January for the first time in five months, signaling that rising residential real estate prices may be constraining buyer demand.

Residential starts dropped by 6% from the prior month to a 1.58 million annualized rate, according to government data released Thursday. The median in a Bloomberg survey of economists had called for an decline to a 1.66 million annualized rate.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.