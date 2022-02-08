Feb 8, 2022
U.S. Impatience on China Trade, Small Business Worry: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The U.S. is losing patience with China after the nation failed to meet its purchase commitments under a trade agreement reached during the Trump administration, according to American officials
- The partial lifting of U.S. metals tariffs slapped on Japan under the Trump administration is the latest bid by President Joe Biden’s government to mend ties with a major ally and counterbalance an increasingly powerful China
- The U.S. December trade balance is published at 8:30 a.m.
- Sentiment among U.S. small businesses fell in January as owners remained wary of high inflation, worker shortages and future economic conditions
- Here’s Bloomberg Economics’ latest U.S. GDP tracker
- Protests against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions have temporarily closed the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest land connection for trade between the U.S. and Canada.
- Bankers, corporate lawyers and asset managers in the U.K. appear to be repopulating London’s City and Canary Wharf financial districts almost twice as fast as Wall Street
- Finally, for the vast majority of desk-based staff, the Monday to Friday commute has disappeared forever
