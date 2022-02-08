(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The U.S. is losing patience with China after the nation failed to meet its purchase commitments under a trade agreement reached during the Trump administration, according to American officials The partial lifting of U.S. metals tariffs slapped on Japan under the Trump administration is the latest bid by President Joe Biden’s government to mend ties with a major ally and counterbalance an increasingly powerful China The U.S. December trade balance is published at 8:30 a.m.

Sentiment among U.S. small businesses fell in January as owners remained wary of high inflation, worker shortages and future economic conditions Here’s Bloomberg Economics’ latest U.S. GDP tracker

Protests against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions have temporarily closed the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest land connection for trade between the U.S. and Canada.

Bankers, corporate lawyers and asset managers in the U.K. appear to be repopulating London’s City and Canary Wharf financial districts almost twice as fast as Wall Street

Finally, for the vast majority of desk-based staff, the Monday to Friday commute has disappeared forever

