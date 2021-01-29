16h ago
U.S. Import Bottleneck, Currency Battles, Europe Growth: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) --
- Ship congestion around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach hit an unprecedented level, worsening the bottleneck at the busiest gateway for U.S. imports
- New U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen faces a “currency war” redux as she rejects a return to traditional strong-dollar policy
- Three of the euro area’s four largest economies rounded off the pandemic year suggesting the region can avoid a deeper recession
- European Central Bank Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said it doesn’t need to cut interest rates at the moment
- Colombia’s central bank is forecast to reject the arguments for more stimulus made by a minority of the board, at the first policy meeting with its new governor
- World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart tells the latest episode of the Stephanomics podcast that we should worry about winning the war against Covid-19 first, and how to pay for it later
