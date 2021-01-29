(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:

Ship congestion around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach hit an unprecedented level, worsening the bottleneck at the busiest gateway for U.S. imports

New U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen faces a “currency war” redux as she rejects a return to traditional strong-dollar policy

Three of the euro area’s four largest economies rounded off the pandemic year suggesting the region can avoid a deeper recession European Central Bank Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said it doesn’t need to cut interest rates at the moment

Colombia’s central bank is forecast to reject the arguments for more stimulus made by a minority of the board, at the first policy meeting with its new governor

World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart tells the latest episode of the Stephanomics podcast that we should worry about winning the war against Covid-19 first, and how to pay for it later

