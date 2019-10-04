(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

U.S. imports from China fell 12.5% in the year through August, the Census Bureau said Friday, while purchases from Mexico -- the second-biggest supplier of goods to America -- posted the biggest increase.

The data showed how the intensifying trade war between the world’s two biggest economies is providing openings for other exporters. China remains the chief source of U.S. imports, but its lead over No. 2-ranked Mexico is closing.

Imports from China declined $43.25 billion from the same period of 2018, while purchases from Mexico rose by 5.5%, or $12.4 billion. Other countries posting a big increase included Vietnam, with a jump of 34% or $10.9 billion -- enough to move it from 12th to 7th on the list of America’s suppliers. The top six rankings were unchanged.

