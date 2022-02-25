(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is imposing visa restrictions on “a number” of Somalian officials and other individuals for undermining the democratic process in the African country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“The delay in the conclusion of Somalia’s elections is driving political instability, threatening security gains and undermining economic development,” Blinken said in the statement.

Dozens of parliamentary seats are still unfilled and there is no clear plan to conclude the political process after the U.S. announced the visa restriction policy on Feb. 8.

