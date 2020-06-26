(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the U.S. is imposing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials he blamed for “eviscerating” the freedoms of Hong Kong citizens.

“I am announcing visa restrictions on current and former CCP officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, as guaranteed in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, or undermining human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong,” Pompeo said in a statement that didn’t list any specific individuals.

“Family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions,” he added.

