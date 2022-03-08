(Bloomberg) -- Two senior U.S. officials met with members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas to discuss global oil supplies and the country’s ties to Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.

The weekend visit, which signals a possible major shift in the U.S. approach toward the socialist government, coincides with a Biden administration effort to round up other sources of energy after the wave of financial sanctions placed on Russia crimped supplies. Crude prices soared, extending a wild week-long rally, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. and European allies are discussing the possibility of an outright embargo on Russian oil as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration is considering easing oil sanctions on the Maduro regime in a bid to get more Venezuelan oil back into the global markets, the Wall Street Journal reported. The U.S. is also seeking to isolate Russia from a key ally in South America, the Journal said. The U.S.-Venezuela talks were first reported by the New York Times.

The delegation was led by National Security Council Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs Juan Gonzalez, and the U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela James Story, according to three people familiar with the visit.

Maduro, speaking on state television Monday night, described the talks as cordial. “We agreed on issues of interest for an agenda moving forward,” he said.

The White House declined to comment.

Maduro, an authoritarian leader whose inner circle has been under U.S. sanctions for years, has managed to tame hyperinflation and stabilize the economy after a years-long collapse that triggered a humanitarian crisis and prompted some 6 million Venezuelans to flee the country. The economy grew for the first time in seven years and oil output began to rebound in 2021 after Maduro implemented a series of free-market reforms.

Still, at roughly 800,000 barrels a day, crude output is just a fraction of the 3 million barrels that Venezuela used to produce daily for years. It has more proven reserves than any other country in the world.

Senator Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee took a dim view of any accommodation with the Maduro government. “If the reports are true that the Biden administration is brokering the purchase of Venezuelan oil, I fear that it risks perpetuating a humanitarian crisis that has destabilized Latin America and the Caribbean for an entire generation,” Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said in a statement on Monday night. “Nicolas Maduro is a cancer to our hemisphere and we should not breathe new life into his reign of torture and murder.”

