U.S. stock-index futures slumped and the dollar strengthened as nervousness about U.S. interest-rate hikes spread through global markets.

S&P 500 contracts lost 0.3 per cent, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index fell for the first time in 10 days. Emerging markets and commodities were lower, while bank shares advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose for a fifth day. Miners Freeport-McMoran Inc. and Newmont Corp. declined in premarket New York trading.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the risks of inflation and said officials had begun a discussion about scaling back bond purchases. Policy makers’ dot plot showed they anticipate two rate increases by the end of 2023, a faster-than-expected pace of tightening. This marked a turning point in the Fed’s communication to global markets, which had so far been ultra-dovish.

“We’ve gotten to a point that has everyone feeling slightly less comfortable in assuming that the Fed is going to be able to be as patient for as long as they would like,” Michelle Girard, Natwest Markets co-head of global economics and chief U.S. economist, said on Bloomberg Television.

While Powell downplayed the risk of any immediate rate increase, some investors interpreted his comments as preparing markets for a hawkish tilt and an eventual tapering. His remarks followed the Fed’s latest projections, which included upward revisions to its outlook for inflation and interest rates.

In equities, CureVac NV plunged as much as 52 per cent in German trading after a study found that its COVID-19 vaccine fell short of targets. The findings, though preliminary, throw the future of the vaccine into question as wealthy nations around the world move swiftly to inoculate their populations with shots already available.

Copper fell 2.1 per cent in London to the lowest in two months. The rally in metals has stalled in recent weeks and copper has retreated from last month’s record as concerns about cost pressures spurred expectations stimulus that had been supporting the global recovery would be scaled back. Copper producer Freeport-McMoran was 1.5 per cent lower in premarket trading, while Newmont fell 2.8 per cent.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House panel Thursday on the federal budget

Rate decisions come from Switzerland and Norway on Thursday

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 7:05 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.1933

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3949

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.70 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.55 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 0.81 per cent

Commodities