(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures fell as traders assessed inflation risks amid the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

March futures for the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index were down 1.5% at 6:30 a.m. in London, while S&P 500 futures declined 1.2%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures dropped 2.5%, after Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions.

“Escalation in both the military conflict on the ground in Ukraine and the war rhetoric over the weekend will continue to weigh on investor sentiment this week,” Olivier d’Assier, head of APAC applied research at Qontigo, wrote in a note. “The Ukraine crisis had the effect of raising the entire inflation curve, putting central banks squarely behind it.”

Equity index futures extended losses during Asia trading hours after the S&P 500 sank almost 3% on Monday for its worst day since October 2020, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 3.7% and the Nasdaq Composite closed in bear market territory.

Equity investors have been on a tumultuous ride this month as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine whipsaws U.S. stocks. The Cboe Volatility Index -- which measures expected price swings for the S&P 500 Index -- climbed to 36, the most since January 2021.

