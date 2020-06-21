(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures fell in Asia as a record increase in California’s new cases and a jump in Florida infections added to signs of a possible resurgence of coronavirus in Sun Belt states.

September contracts on the S&P 500 declined 0.8% as of 7:16 a.m. in Tokyo, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and those on the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 0.5%. Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased by 27,476 from the same time Saturday, to 2.27 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

U.S. stocks dropped the most in more than a week on Friday amid a renewal of uncertainty over how quickly states can emerge from lockdowns. The underlying S&P 500 fell 0.6% in volatile trading, led by declines in utilities, energy and industrial shares. On the week, the benchmark index closed up 1.9%.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.