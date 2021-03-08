(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures rose as the advance in Treasury yields halted and Chinese shares erased losses following a report that the nation’s state-backed funds intervened in the equity market.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1.3% as of 1:10 p.m. in Tokyo, bouncing from a 2.9% drop on Monday. Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.9%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%. Ten-year Treasury yields fell 2 basis points to 1.57%, snapping a four-day gain.

“Longer-term Treasury rates are a bit lower during the APAC session, cooling the breakdown of growth stocks,” said Daniel Dubrovsky, a strategist at DailyFX in San Francisco. “There could be some uptake in bonds as investors take advantage of yields.”

Equity indexes in Asia got a boost as Chinese state-backed funds were said to have intervened on Tuesday to alleviate declines in the stock market. The funds stepped in to ensure stability during the government’s key policy meeting in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. The CSI 300 Index of stocks erased a loss of as much as 3.2%.

On Monday, the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 2.9% to its lowest since November, as investors fled high-valuation stocks for companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle. The S&P 500 ended lower after rising as much as 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high before settling for a 1% gain.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.