US stocks gained on Monday as Beijing’s latest move to ease COVID restrictions injected a note of optimism into markets rattled by inflation and rate-hike concerns. Treasuries and the dollar slipped.

Both the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed at least one per cent, buoyed by a report that Chinese regulators are set to ease curbs on ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. and other US-listed tech firms. Didi’s shares soared more than 50 per cent. Other tech giants caught the mood, with Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. among the gainers. Amazon.com Inc. rose after implementing a 20-for-1 stock split.

Stronger-than-forecast US hiring data for May suggested the Federal Reserve won’t waver from its tightening path to rein in price pressures. But Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said the Fed may be able to pull off its aggressive rate-hike plan without tipping the country into recession. The easing of Chinese lockdowns will help abate supply-chain pressures, said Diana Mousina, a senior economist at AMP Capital.

“Positive news around Chinese economic activity and cheaper equity valuations could offer value from a long-term investment perspective, but volatility will remain high in the short-term,” Mousina said in a note.

Basic resources led an advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 index as copper rose to its highest since April, with sentiment across industrial metals bolstered by China’s gradual reopening. The technology sector outperformed.

The UK’s equity benchmark climbed more than one per cent as traders returned after a four-day break. The pound gained and gilts fell amid speculation Prime Minister Boris Johnson will survive a leadership vote later Monday.

Crude oil held around US$119 a barrel in New York after Saudi Arabia signaled confidence in demand with a larger-than-expected price increase in Asia. Meanwhile, the US was said to be considering allowing more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets to counter the decline in Russian supplies.

The US jobs report Friday quelled some concern that the world’s biggest economy is slowing too sharply, but also strengthened the view that the Fed will keep hiking rates to combat inflation. Investors bought equities last week, with US stocks seeing a fourth straight week of inflows as a bear market rally continues, according to Bank of America strategists, citing EPFR Global data.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is set to announce an end to bond purchases this week and formally begin the countdown to an increase in borrowing costs in July, joining global peers tightening monetary policy in the face of hot inflation. The ECB is planniing to strengthen its support of vulnerable euro-area debt markets if they are hit by a selloff, Financial Times reported.

Key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

World Bank’s “Global Economic Prospects” report Tuesday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Wednesday

OECD Economic Outlook, a twice-yearly analysis of major global economic trends and prospects for the next two years. Wednesday

European Central Bank rate decision, Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

China trade, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing. Thursday

US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

China CPI, PPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose one per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0710

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.2545

The Japanese yen was little changed at 130.92 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 2.97 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.28 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.18 per cent

Commodities