US stock-index futures slid as investors awaited employment data to gauge whether the world’s largest economy can avoid a recession. The dollar found haven demand.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gauges fell at least 0.1 per cent each, signaling US stocks will pare weekly gains. Treasuries rose, with the 10-year yield shedding 1 basis point. The Bloomberg Commodity Index headed for the longest streak of weekly losses since March 2020. Twitter Inc. fell in premarket New York trading after a report Elon Musk’s proposed acquisition of Twitter Inc. may fall apart.

Global markets are repositioning for the possibility of a US recession as the Federal Reserve delivers successive rate hikes to tame elevated inflation. Two of the Fed’s most hawkish policy makers backed raising interest rates another 75 basis points this month, while playing down recession fears. Investors suspended their judgment on the question, keeping portions of the US yield curve inverted and awaiting Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report.

“With the recession talk taking centerstage, investors are increasingly focused on the jobs figures,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, wrote in a note. “A strong read could bring forward the idea that the US economy could soft-land despite tighter Fed policy, or that the Fed would allow itself to get more aggressive to fight inflation.”

Shockwaves spread through the markets as Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated. Asian stocks pared an increase and the yen, a haven asset, strengthened. Before the shooting, the possibility of 1.5 trillion yuan (US$220 billion) of stimulus in China, mostly for infrastructure, had aided sentiment.

On Thursday, Governor Christopher Waller and James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, both stressed the need to get policy into restrictive territory to confront the hottest price pressures in 40 years, even if this meant slowing growth. Both are voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee this year.

Treasuries rose on Friday, with the two- and 10-year yield curve remaining inverted for a fourth day. Slowdown fears dogged Europe too, where the keenly watched yield spread between Italy and Germany narrowed 4 basis points, even as the region’s central bank was expected to begin monetary tightening.

The Bloomberg commodity gauge was on course for its fourth weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate oil futures traded below US$103 a barrel, putting the US benchmark on course for a weekly drop of more than 5 per cent.

Twitter fell 4 per cent in early trading. Musk’s team has concluded that social-media company can’t verify its figures on the spam accounts and has “stopped engaging” in discussions around funding the deal, the Washington Post reported. This issue has put the acquisition “in serious jeopardy,” the newspaper said.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index erased a loss as carmakers rallied. Bitcoin fell but held above US$21,000 apiece.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 6:15 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0130

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1976

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 135.85 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.98 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 1.26 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.14 per cent

Commodities