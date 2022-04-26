U.S. index futures dipped ahead of big-tech earnings that investors will watch for insights into the effect of inflation and consumer spending as the Federal Reserve steps up policy tightening.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped about 0.4 per cent after Monday’s choppy gains. Twitter Inc. edged higher in premarket trading after Elon Musk sealed a deal to buy the social-media platform, though the share price stayed below the offer of US$54.20. Treasuries, the dollar and oil prices all rose, with West Texas Intermediate futures rebounding 1 per cent from a 1.5 per cent drop earlier in the session.

The prospect of slower economic expansion alongside persistent inflation is leading to a febrile mood in markets. The panoply of risks spans the pandemic, supply-chain disruptions, Fed tightening and Russia’s grinding war in Ukraine. The search for portfolio buffers in the U.S. is evident in the highest relative cost of loss-protecting put contracts in two years.

“It’s a question of what’s monetary policy going to look like and it’s super unknown,” Nancy Davis, chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC, said on Bloomberg Television.

U.S. corporate earnings are providing some solace for equity bulls -- close to 80 per cent of firms have beaten profit expectations. United Parcel Service Inc., General Electric Co. and Pepsico Inc. reported earnings ahead of analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, with Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Visa Inc. still to come.

“It’s a huge week for U.S. earnings,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note. While “China is the elephant in the room,” earnings matter and risk sentiment could firm up, he said.



CHINA BOOST

Stocks in Europe climbed as China’s pledge to boost monetary-policy support for its COVID-hit economy lifted sentiment, while traders also eyed a raft of earnings reports from some of the region’s biggest companies.

The Stoxx 600 Europe rebounded from a six-week low, with Novartis AG and UBS Group AG among the biggest index movers after positive first-quarter reports. Basic resources led the advance, buoyed by earnings beats from paper maker UPM-Kymmene Oyj and ball-bearing manufacturer SKF AB. HSBC Holdings Plc dropped after saying additional share buybacks were unlikely this year following a decline in a key measure of capital strength.

Aside from vowing more assistance, the People’s Bank of China also said it will promote healthy and stable development in financial markets. Most of Beijing is being tested for the virus, fanning fears of an unprecedented lockdown there that could drag on global growth.

An Asia-Pacific equity index eked out a climb for the first time in four sessions amid a 3 per cent jump in technology shares in Hong Kong. Mainland Chinese bourses dipped but avoided the kind of plunge witnessed Monday. The yen pushed higher amid short covering.

Events to watch this week:

Tech earnings include Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

U.S. 1Q GDP, weekly jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes its economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 8:05 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0676

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2686

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 127.59 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 2.78 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.83 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.83 per cent

Commodities