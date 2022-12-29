Dollar May Rise at Start of 2022, Reach Peak Relatively Soon: Standard Chartered

U.S. equity-index futures were steady on Wednesday as investors assessed the economic implications of the omicron coronavirus outbreak. Treasury yields ticked higher along with the dollar.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged up after the rally in U.S. stocks paused on Tuesday. Tesla Inc. gained more than 2 per cent in pre-market trading after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold a further US$1.02 billion off shares, taking him close to his target of reducing his stake in the electric-car maker by 10 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index nudged to within a whisker of another record, with retailers outperforming. The FTSE 100 Index climbed to its highest level since February 2020 as U.K. markets reopened after Christmas. Technology shares declined, following the sector’s retreat in the U.S. and Asia. Volumes remained thin into the end of the year in some markets.

Investors are rounding out the year by booking some profits after a 17 per cent jump in global equities. The coronavirus, Federal Reserve policy tightening and China’s outlook are among the key risks for 2022. Omicron fears are easing on growing evidence that the fast-spreading strain leads to milder symptoms, even as worldwide COVID-19 cases rose above 1 million for a second straight day.

“Although omicron cases in the U.S. and Europe amongst others, continue to surge, it has yet to make its presence felt negatively in economic data,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note. “With market activity much reduced for the holiday season, investors continue to tentatively price in a global recovery hitting a minor bump, and not a pothole.”

Crude oil hovered near a one-month high, partly on bets that the global recovery can ride out omicron. Iron ore futures in Singapore and China declined for a third day. Bitcoin stayed below US$48,000 after a tumble that hinted at diminished ardor for the most speculative assets.

Shares slipped in Japan, technology stocks drove a retreat in Hong Kong and China slid. Sentiment in China is being sapped by Beijing’s tightening oversight of overseas share sales and economic risks from a property slowdown. Authorities are expected to add stimulus next year to steady expansion.

In the latest U.S. data, the Richmond Fed’s manufacturing survey rose in December, beating estimates. Growth in U.S. home prices cooled modestly in October after soaring during the pandemic.

“We’re sober about potential headwinds that still could be coming, even the rest of this year, but early in 2022 -- the Fed is going to be raising rates, that will change things for the markets,” Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are also hopeful because as you look at a lot of the economic data, it remains strong.”

Elsewhere, Elon Musk continued to offload Tesla Inc. stock, selling just over US$1 billion of shares.

What to watch this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 6:25 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1300

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3422

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 115.01 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.49 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.22 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.97 per cent

Commodities