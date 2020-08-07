(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and India will hold ministerial meetings and discussions later this year, according to a State Department read out issued after Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s phone call with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Apart from the meetings between defense and foreign ministers, the two sides will also participate in consultations between the grouping known as the Quad, which includes Japan and Australia, the statement said. It did not give details on when these meetings would take place.

Jaishankar and Pompeo discussed the pandemic, the peace process in Afghanistan, and “recent destabilizing actions in the region,” it said without directly mentioning India’s ongoing border tensions with China.

