(Bloomberg) -- A University of Kansas researcher was indicted for allegedly hiding that he was working full-time for a Chinese university at the same time he was doing U.S-funded industrial research.

The charges come amid intense scrutiny U.S. law enforcement officials are applying to Chinese scientists. Agencies across the federal government have mobilized against potential Chinese industrial spies, warning companies and universities and anyone else with intellectual property to be particularly vigilant when dealing with Chinese business partners and employees

Feng “Franklin” Tao is accused of defrauding U.S. government “by unlawfully receiving federal grant money at the same time that he was employed and paid by a Chinese research university -- a fact that he hid from his university and federal agencies,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in a statement issued by the Justice Department.

Tao worked at the Kansas institution’s Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis, which develops manufacturing processes that prevent waste and conserve natural resources. The indictment alleges that Tao signed a five-year contract in May 2018 to work full-time at Fuzhou University.

Tao, 47, faces as long as 20 years in federal prison and a fine of as much as $250,000 on the wire fraud count, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each of the program fraud counts, according to the statement.

