U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday that inflation is now enemy No. 1 to keeping the U.S. economic expansion on track and returning the labor market to something approaching ebullient pre-pandemic levels

The re-election of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hinges on the economy -- and next year’s outlook isn’t likely to suffice to carry him to a second term, according to the Eurasia consultancy Bolsonaro’s government is kicking out the International Monetary Fund’s permanent representative to the country as complaints about the institution’s economic estimates escalated into a diplomatic spat

Got debt? High inflation is starting to chip away at debts built up during the pandemic

It’s a big day for central banks: The European Central Bank will try to exit emergency stimulus without tightening The Bank of England will decide whether to pull the trigger on its first interest rate increase since the pandemic began, weighing a surge in inflation against a surge in coronavirus infections Mexico and Colombia’s central banks are expected to increase interest rates again, as inflation accelerates throughout Latin America, the region with the highest average cost-of-living increases this year Turkey cut rates, Norway and Hungary hiked, while Switzerland, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan held

China is likely to set a floor for economic growth of 5% next year as it tries to balance a desire to rein in the real-estate sector with the need for stability in a year of crucial political change Economists see the PBOC cutting reserve requirement ratios again in the first half of next year as the economy takes a knock from an ongoing property market slump and sporadic Covid outbreaks

