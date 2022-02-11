(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

January’s surge in U.S. consumer prices by more than forecast is adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon and quickly Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now sees seven 25 basis-point hikes in 2022, one for every meeting left this year. Traders are also pricing close to even odds of a 50 basis-point move in March On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, an FOMC voter this year, added to that speculation when he said he’d like to see a full percentage point of tightening by July 1 He also raised the possibility of a move between scheduled meetings

Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank is trying to cool expectations for a rapid tightening that have surged since last week’s monetary-policy decision President Christine Lagarde said in a newspaper interview that raising interest rates “would not solve any of the current problems,” adding that acting too hastily risked damaging the region’s economy

Escalating blockades of key border crossings could lead to a contraction of Canada’s economy in the first quarter and the new supply snarls have the potential to fuel inflation

In her first decision as governor of Mexico’s central bank, Victoria Rodriguez Ceja voted to raise interest rates by half a percentage point. And Peru lifted rates for a seventh straight month

Finally, the economic blueprints for football either side of the Atlantic are very different. Read more about Superbowl economics here

