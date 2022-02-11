10h ago
U.S. Inflation, Canada Border Woes, Superbowl Economics: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- January’s surge in U.S. consumer prices by more than forecast is adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon and quickly
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now sees seven 25 basis-point hikes in 2022, one for every meeting left this year. Traders are also pricing close to even odds of a 50 basis-point move in March
- On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, an FOMC voter this year, added to that speculation when he said he’d like to see a full percentage point of tightening by July 1
- He also raised the possibility of a move between scheduled meetings
- Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank is trying to cool expectations for a rapid tightening that have surged since last week’s monetary-policy decision
- President Christine Lagarde said in a newspaper interview that raising interest rates “would not solve any of the current problems,” adding that acting too hastily risked damaging the region’s economy
- Escalating blockades of key border crossings could lead to a contraction of Canada’s economy in the first quarter and the new supply snarls have the potential to fuel inflation
- In her first decision as governor of Mexico’s central bank, Victoria Rodriguez Ceja voted to raise interest rates by half a percentage point. And Peru lifted rates for a seventh straight month
- Finally, the economic blueprints for football either side of the Atlantic are very different. Read more about Superbowl economics here
