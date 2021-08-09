(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

U.S. consumer prices probably rose in July at the slowest pace in five months, marking a deceleration that stops short of full relief from cost increases weighing on sentiment and driving political debate. Here’s our guide to the week ahead

European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann warned that inflation in the euro area could pick up faster than expected, and urged not to drag out the institution’s pandemic bond-buying program

China’s economic risks are building in the second half of the year, with growth set to slow while inflation pressures are picking up, clouding the outlook for central bank support

Bloomberg Economics said inflation is unlikely to be a key consideration for China’s monetary policy in the near term, while Goldman Sachs slashed its China growth forecast on Delta virus outbreak

The broad $550 billion infrastructure package cleared its last procedural hurdles in the U.S. Senate Sunday night, setting up a vote on final passage as soon as Monday

Meantime, U.S. employment charged ahead in July, and Bloomberg Economics reckons the report showed a labor market on track to meet the Fed’s “substantial further progress” test

As Europe rewrites the rules of investing to protect the planet from climate change, asset managers say they’re seeing differences in how those edicts are being interpreted

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.