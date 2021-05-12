(Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here.

Inflation fears are fueling a political threat to President Joe Biden’s plans for vast new federal spending on infrastructure and social programs

Despite federal aid, employment in the U.S. food service industry is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels for the foreseeable future

The U.S. economy is on the road to recovery but it’s premature to discuss reducing monetary policy support, according to a chorus of Federal Reserve officials

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez urged the International Monetary Fund to suspend so-called surcharges applied by the multilateral lender to countries that use its credit lines extensively

The European Commission upgraded its growth outlook for the currency bloc this year to 4.3% from 3.8%, after taking into account the European Union’s 800 billion-euro ($971 billion) joint recovery fund

The U.K. economy gained momentum in March as Britons geared up for the lifting of coronavirus restrictions

Chinese manufacturers are starting to pass on their rising input costs to overseas customers, adding to global inflation pressures

Bloomberg Economics says that China’s once-a-decade census shows its population will likely peak by 2025, which could wipe out the demographic dividend that had helped propel the country’s economic ascent

