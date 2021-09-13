(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Global companies from noodle makers to semiconductor giants are spending on new plants and machinery in ways they haven’t done for years

Among advanced economies, the U.S. is starting to look like the outlier: Probably because there was more fiscal stimulus during the pandemic, there’s more inflation there. The consensus is, it won’t last

Bloomberg Economics expect the Fed to begin tapering in December at a pace of $15 billion a meeting -- with a $10 billion/$5 billion split between Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities

Inflation across the euro area is seen peaking in the fourth quarter

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson risks strangling growth with higher taxes on business, the country’s biggest business lobby said

On the factory floors of Vietnam and Malaysia, in the barbershops of Manila or office towers of Singapore, regulators are pushing forward with plans to reopen, seeking to balance containing the virus with keeping people and money moving

Shanghai has halted some container port operations and will cancel most flights Monday and Tuesday as Typhoon Chanthu approaches the city

