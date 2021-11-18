1h ago
U.S. Inflation, Federal Reserve Watch, Freight Pain: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The roughly $2 trillion tax and spending bill being championed by President Joe Biden will push up inflation next year if passed by Congress, according to top economists
- Biden’s first six months in office would be more impressive if it weren’t for this meddling inflation
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists said they now expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next September, becoming the latest on Wall Street to jettison a forecast for the central bank to stay on hold through 2022
- Investors continue to wait for news on who’ll be the next Fed chair
- The Lanham Act of 1940 was the only time the U.S. government has ever offered an affordable child-care solution for working parents. Biden’s plan could be the next
- The leaders of the U.S., Canada and Mexico will hold their first in-person meeting since Biden’s election on Thursday, with skirmishes looming over energy and trade as the nations emerge from the pandemic
- Higher interest rates in advanced economies risk destabilizing emerging markets in 2022, according to Bloomberg Economics
- This year’s product shortages and supply-chain snarls revealed the fragility of the $5.2 trillion trade finance network that helps fuel the global economy, according to a new report produced by McKinsey & Co
- The high price of ocean shipping could soon translate into a 1.5% increase in global consumer prices in 2023, with smaller, trade-dependent countries potentially suffering the most, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
- Finally, check out the latest Stephanomics podcast from Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.