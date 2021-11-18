(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The roughly $2 trillion tax and spending bill being championed by President Joe Biden will push up inflation next year if passed by Congress, according to top economists Biden’s first six months in office would be more impressive if it weren’t for this meddling inflation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists said they now expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next September, becoming the latest on Wall Street to jettison a forecast for the central bank to stay on hold through 2022 Investors continue to wait for news on who’ll be the next Fed chair

The Lanham Act of 1940 was the only time the U.S. government has ever offered an affordable child-care solution for working parents. Biden’s plan could be the next

The leaders of the U.S., Canada and Mexico will hold their first in-person meeting since Biden’s election on Thursday, with skirmishes looming over energy and trade as the nations emerge from the pandemic

Higher interest rates in advanced economies risk destabilizing emerging markets in 2022, according to Bloomberg Economics

This year’s product shortages and supply-chain snarls revealed the fragility of the $5.2 trillion trade finance network that helps fuel the global economy, according to a new report produced by McKinsey & Co The high price of ocean shipping could soon translate into a 1.5% increase in global consumer prices in 2023, with smaller, trade-dependent countries potentially suffering the most, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

