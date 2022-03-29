(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve officials have pivoted toward an even more aggressive plan of interest-rate hikes than they signaled earlier this month to ensure price increases cool Inflation will mean the average U.S. household has to spend an extra $5,200 this year ($433 per month) compared to last year, Bloomberg Economics estimates The share of Americans who rate inflation as the top issue facing the country is at the highest in nearly 40 years, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set up a vote to break a deadlock in the Banking Committee and force the nomination of Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to the Senate floor

Billionaires and private equity would see tax hikes under President Joe Biden’s fresh effort to overhaul the tax code

Supply strains that eased in early 2022 are worsening again, casting a shadow over the global economic outlook The shortages and strains are changing the way we eat, raising concerns of demand destruction as goods get too costly to purchase

Chile’s central bank is poised to deliver its biggest interest rate increase since 2001

China’s Covid lockdowns are likely costing the country at least $46 billion a month, according to an economist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Shanghai’s lockdown will likely deal a heavy blow to businesses reliant on consumer spending

Finally, Wall Street’s return to office this month is reviving local cafes, according to the Pret Index

