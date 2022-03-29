Mar 29, 2022
U.S. Inflation, Global Supply Squeeze, China Lockdowns: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Federal Reserve officials have pivoted toward an even more aggressive plan of interest-rate hikes than they signaled earlier this month to ensure price increases cool
- Inflation will mean the average U.S. household has to spend an extra $5,200 this year ($433 per month) compared to last year, Bloomberg Economics estimates
- The share of Americans who rate inflation as the top issue facing the country is at the highest in nearly 40 years, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set up a vote to break a deadlock in the Banking Committee and force the nomination of Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to the Senate floor
- Billionaires and private equity would see tax hikes under President Joe Biden’s fresh effort to overhaul the tax code
- Supply strains that eased in early 2022 are worsening again, casting a shadow over the global economic outlook
- The shortages and strains are changing the way we eat, raising concerns of demand destruction as goods get too costly to purchase
- Chile’s central bank is poised to deliver its biggest interest rate increase since 2001
- China’s Covid lockdowns are likely costing the country at least $46 billion a month, according to an economist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Shanghai’s lockdown will likely deal a heavy blow to businesses reliant on consumer spending
- Finally, Wall Street’s return to office this month is reviving local cafes, according to the Pret Index
