U.S. inflation will likely exceed 3% through the end of next year, according the majority of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics.

Some 78% of panelists see 3% or more annual growth in consumer prices, with 36% of forecasters indicating that inflation is “very likely” to stay above that level. Meanwhile, 77% of panelists said that monetary policy is too stimulative.

The NABE survey was conducted before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week for the first time since 2018, but that decision was widely anticipated. The survey of 234 NABE members was conducted March 1-8.

While inflation had already been top-of-mind for economists prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February, the war is poised to add upside risks to prices and could negatively impact growth, panelists said in the survey.

“The Russia-Ukraine crisis is viewed as a negative growth shock for the global economy,” NABE President David Altig said in a statement. “With 47% of respondents indicating global growth will be reduced by more than 0.5%. More than three-quarters of panelists expect supply-chain bottlenecks to worsen because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.”

Energy prices have been one of the primary concerns. About a third of NABE panelists believe that the government should release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to mitigate rising fuel prices. Other suggestions included hastening a deal to bring Iranian oil into the market, lowering or suspending gasoline taxes or subsidizing oil and gas producers.

