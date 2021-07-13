(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Prices paid by U.S. consumers surged by the most since 2008, topping all forecasts, as ex-Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers met at the White House with two top economic aides. Bloomberg Economics models the path from transitory to persistent CPI

After China’s surprise central bank support, key economic data released Thursday will be studied for signs the world’s second-largest economy is entering a new post-pandemic phase

Indian families with two wage earners and some savings, living in rented accommodation, are among legions who saw their economic toehold ripped away in lockdowns over the last 12 months

Six months into his presidency, Joe Biden is revealing a hard-edged China policy that suggests relations are only going to get worse

The Bank of Korea is expected to provide further guidance on its plans to raise interest rates this year at Thursday’s board meeting

Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan said there’s little merit in adjusting his institution’s inflation objective

U.S. Democratic lawmakers will invite Fed Chair Jerome Powell to support another big round of spending, testing him just months before President Joe Biden is expected to consider his renomination

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said U.S. companies are likely to provide crucial support in pushing lawmakers to back a global overhaul of corporate taxation

The Philippines is set to post Asia’s worst jobless rate in 2022

Pakistani cement firms are expanding capacity after Prime Minister Imran Khan chose the construction sector to stimulate the economy

China is on track to vaccinate 75% of its population in two months

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.