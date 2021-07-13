Jul 13, 2021
U.S. Inflation Spurt, China GDP Scrutiny, Hunger Crisis: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Prices paid by U.S. consumers surged by the most since 2008, topping all forecasts, as ex-Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers met at the White House with two top economic aides. Bloomberg Economics models the path from transitory to persistent CPI
- After China’s surprise central bank support, key economic data released Thursday will be studied for signs the world’s second-largest economy is entering a new post-pandemic phase
- Indian families with two wage earners and some savings, living in rented accommodation, are among legions who saw their economic toehold ripped away in lockdowns over the last 12 months
- Six months into his presidency, Joe Biden is revealing a hard-edged China policy that suggests relations are only going to get worse
- The Bank of Korea is expected to provide further guidance on its plans to raise interest rates this year at Thursday’s board meeting
- Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan said there’s little merit in adjusting his institution’s inflation objective
- U.S. Democratic lawmakers will invite Fed Chair Jerome Powell to support another big round of spending, testing him just months before President Joe Biden is expected to consider his renomination
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said U.S. companies are likely to provide crucial support in pushing lawmakers to back a global overhaul of corporate taxation
- The Philippines is set to post Asia’s worst jobless rate in 2022
- Pakistani cement firms are expanding capacity after Prime Minister Imran Khan chose the construction sector to stimulate the economy
- China is on track to vaccinate 75% of its population in two months
