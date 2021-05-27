(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He had a “candid” first conversation as the two sides try to resolve some of their differences on trade Meanwhile, the White House’s top official for Asia said the U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China

Migrants from the pandemic and hurricane-hit Northern Triangle economies have no time for Joe Biden in their quest for a better life in the U.S.

Uruguay’s central bank chief pledged to pivot away from its expansive monetary policy when appropriate to tame chronically high inflation, a chance to shore up its credibility

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead coming out of the pandemic

Take a road trip from New York to California with Bloomberg CityLab to see infrastructure projects that could make cities more liveable and equitable

Scrapping the Tokyo Olympics would inflict further damage on a Japanese economy already teetering on the brink of a double-dip recession, according to economists

The Group of Seven meeting of finance officials in London next week must strike an agreement to corral the rest of the world into changing how much tax multinationals pay and where, French minister Bruno Le Maire said

In China, reticence among corporates to invest could slow the pace of economic growth this year and prolong a shortage of goods being felt around the world as demand picks up

Women are getting more jobs than ever in changing Saudi Arabia

Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast, which digs into the decades-long economic slide in Youngstown, Ohio, and the flailing attempts to revive it

