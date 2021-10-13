1h ago
U.S. Investigates Reports of ‘Havana Syndrome’ at Bogota Embassy
(Bloomberg) -- Colombian President Ivan Duque says he’s aware of reports of the so-called Havana Syndrome affecting embassy personnel in his country, but that he’s leaving the investigation to the U.S.
Asked about the topic during an official visit to New York, Duque told reporters that the questions should be directed to U.S. authorities, since they are heading the probe, and it is their staff who are affected. The Wall Street Journal first reported several cases of the neurological affliction in the embassy in Bogota, days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit.
Havana Syndrome has affected U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials in several embassies across the world, who describe feeling ill and other unusual physical sensations after hearing strange sounds.
