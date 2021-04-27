(Bloomberg) -- Two new cases of blood clots linked to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine are being investigated by federal health officials, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

One case was in a male and the other was in a female, both of whom were under 60 years old, a CDC spokeswoman said in an email to Bloomberg News. The new reports bring the total number of cases to 17 out of about 8.1 million doses administered in the U.S.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration lifted a recommended pause on use of J&J’s vaccine Friday following an investigation into blood clots possibly linked to the shot. The 15 cases being examined were all in women, though CDC officials cautioned the syndrome may also occur in men.

The CDC is calling the condition thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or blood clots with low platelets. Investigations into the two new cases are ongoing, the CDC said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.