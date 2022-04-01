(Bloomberg) -- Investigators from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board are flying to China to assist in the investigation of the mysterious crash of a Boeing Co. 737 jetliner that plunged to the ground on March 21.

The investigators will follow similar safety protocols to those used by participants in the Beijiing Olympics earlier this year, limiting interactions with those not involved in the probe, NTSB said in a tweet Friday. The measures will allow them to begin working immediately without quarantining. The NTSB didn’t specify the number of people on the team bound for China.

The NTSB, along with technical experts from Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, is assisting the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s investigation under a United Nations treaty that allows participation from the country where an aircraft was built.

Boeing’s experts are on a separate flight since they’re based in the Seattle area, an NTSB spokesman said. The FAA team isn’t traveling at this time.

China notified the NTSB about the accident involving a China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. 737-800 the day it occurred, triggering U.S. participation. But restrictions due to Covid-19 delayed travel arrangements, according to earlier NTSB tweets.

The CAAC is leading the investigation. Traditionally in such cases, the NTSB can help search the wreckage for clues about what happened to the plane and assist in obtaining data from the jet’s two black boxes. Both recording devices have been recovered, but China says they were damaged by the high-speed impact into the ground.

China Eastern Flight 5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou was flying at about 29,000 feet when it suddenly dove at high speeds. It slammed into a forested hillside about 100 miles from its destination, according to the CAAC. All 132 people aboard were killed.

