(Bloomberg) -- A group of U.S. investors is nearing a deal to buy a roughly 10% stake in German football club FC Kaiserslautern, according to people familiar with the matter.

Paul Conway and Chien Lee, co-founders of Pacific Media Group, are in advanced discussions with Kaiserslautern and a deal could be announced as soon as this month, the people said. They’ve teamed up with investors Michael Kalt, Krishen Sud and Randy Frankel for the bid, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Representatives for Kaiserslautern and the U.S. investors declined to comment.

If the deal goes ahead, it would represent a rare entry by a U.S. investor group into the world of German football, where strict ownership rules and fans’ resistance to wealthy owners have kept foreign money at bay.

Kaiserslautern competes in German football’s third division. The club boasts a more illustrious past, having won the Bundesliga championship in 1998 with a team that included Michael Ballack, who went on to play for both FC Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC.

With capacity for almost 50,000 fans, its stadium is much larger than many of the other lower-league European clubs owned by Pacific Media. These include Barnsley Football Club in England, KV Oostende in Belgium, Nancy in France and Esbjerg fB in Denmark. Pacific Media adopts a data-driven approach to sport management and performance at the clubs it owns.

For years, Kaiserslautern has been struggling to secure funds to pay debts and continue its push for promotion back up the German leagues. It will next month play FC Saarbruecken in a game that will be crucial to its promotion chances. The match is expected to draw a crowd of about 40,000, one person said. In 2020, a group of local investors acquired 33% of Kaiserslautern for about 11 million euros ($12.1 million).

As things stand in Germany, the so-called 50+1 rule prevents a commercial investor from holding more than 49% of voting shares in any club in the country. The edict has been credited with keeping wage bills and ticket prices in the country low compared with other major European leagues, where super-rich investors have poured millions into buying players and presided over rising costs for fans.

Still, more U.S. investors are looking for a way into German football and a number of its teams are opening up to the possibility of external money. Conway told Bloomberg last year that the style of play adopted by German clubs was a good fit for his firm.

