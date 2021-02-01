(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government is investing $231.8 million to ramp up production from an Australian manufacturer of at-home Covid-19 tests that don’t require a prescription, according to an announcement Monday.

Under terms of the deal, Ellume will deliver 8.5 million at-home tests. Ellume, based in Brisbane Australia, said it plans to open its first U.S. factory, which will increase global production capacity by at least half a million tests a day.

“We want to help the U.S. reopen as safely and as quickly as possible,” Ellume Chief Executive Officer Sean Parsons said in a press release. “We are prioritizing our partnership with the U.S. government to mobilize tests quickly.”

The Ellume deal provides an early look at President Joe Biden’s approach to Covid-19 testing, which he has vowed to expand. Efforts to do so are likely to encounter the same barriers the Trump administration faced, as test manufacturing can take many months to years to scale up.

FDA Clearance

Ellume’s test received emergency clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December for over-the-counter, at-home use. The product is a single-use, $30 test that can be self-administered using a nasal swab. It detects proteins on the surface of the novel coronavirus in 15 minutes, delivering the results to an app.

Ellume was a participant in the National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics program, through which it received about $30 million to scale up manufacturing. Parsons previously told Bloomberg that the company could have capacity for a million tests a day by mid-2021.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.