U.S. Is Biggest Investor in U.K. by Ownership, ONS Says

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

U.S. firms control the biggest proportion of foreign direct investment into the U.K., according to the Office for National Statistics.

Though companies from the European Union had immediate control of the highest value of FDI in 2017, the ONS looked at how many of those businesses are ultimately located outside the bloc. It found that on this basis, U.S. firms controlled 620.3 billion pounds ($764 billion).

That was an increase of 182.8 billion pounds from a year earlier, around half of which was driven by just a few businesses, the ONS said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.