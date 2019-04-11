U.S. Is Blocked From Ending Protected Status for Haitians

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in New York issued a preliminary injunction that blocks the U.S. from ending temporary protected status for Haitian nationals living legally in the U.S.

The Trump administration plans to strip tens of thousands of Haitians of the status they got after an earthquake devastated the island nation in 2010, saying conditions have improved enough for their return.

