(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department is close to a deal with fugitive financier Jho Low to recoup almost a billion dollars looted from Malaysian investment fund 1MDB in what could be the biggest recovery in an anti-corruption crackdown by the U.S. government, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The global corruption scandal has toppled a government, ensnared a Wall Street powerhouse and set off investigations across the globe. The settlement could be filed as soon as this week in a California court, the person said, asking not to be cited by name as the deal isn’t public.

Representatives for Low and the Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal will help resolve forfeiture cases tied to Low, who prosecutors allege orchestrated the theft of more than $4 billion from 1MDB that ended up paying for a private jet, superyacht, mansions, diamonds and even Hollywood movies. The deal is not expected to include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and isn’t tied to the criminal action against him, the person said.

It would be the most significant win for the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative since it was set up almost a decade ago to prevent the U.S. from becoming a safe haven of stolen proceeds.

A civil forfeiture complaint is an allegation that money or property was involved in or represents the proceeds of a crime. But even after seizing assets, the money can be in legal limbo until a court awards judgment in favor of the U.S. or, like in this case, reaches a settlement.

