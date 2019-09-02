(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is ready for a huge storm in the Atlantic and President Donald Trump made the right decision by staying home to monitor the hurricane instead of flying to Europe, Vice President Mike Pence said.

“The U.S. is prepared and the president is where he needs to be,” Pence said in Warsaw during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. The vice president is filling in for Trump after he canceled his trip to the NATO ally amid concern that Hurricane Dorian could cause widespread damage to the southern Atlantic states.

Pence said the U.S. relationship with Poland has “never been stronger” and that the locations of joint military bases have been finalized. The administration planned to nominate Poland for its visa-waiver program as soon as the eastern European country completes the requirements, he said.

