U.S. Is Pressing Allies to End Iran Oil Imports by Nov. 4, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is pressing allies to end all imports of Iranian oil by Nov. 4 and wants to avoid offering any extensions or waivers to that plan, according to a State Department official.

The decision follows President Donald Trump’s move in May to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. The Islamic Republic’s has seen rising prices and a weakening of its currency, the rial, in the weeks since the U.S. move, which was opposed by European allies as well as Russia and China.

