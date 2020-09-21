(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is applying sanctioning Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Monday.

The announcement came as Pompeo unveiled new sanctions on nations or entities which do business with Iran. He didn’t offer details on what the U.S. sanctions were.

In his announcement, Pompeo referred to Maduro as the “former president” of Venezuela, a reference to U.S. recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim leader of the South American nations.

