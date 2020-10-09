(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration believes Russia tentatively committed to a nuclear-weapons freeze after communications between the countries’ presidents and other officials, a person familiar with ongoing negotiations said.

The person, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said Friday that President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin agreed on the idea in a phone call but details have yet to be settled.

The idea is that the two sides would declare the number of nuclear warheads they hold, and commit to not exceeding that. The freeze would be accompanied by an extension of the New START treaty, which limits the size of the U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals and is set to expire in February.

The move marks a significant walkback from an earlier U.S. demand that China take part in any negotiations. The official said future arms control negotiations must be multilateral.

Both Russia and China, which is rapidly expanding its nuclear stockpile, had strongly resisted the idea of three-way talks. Russia has sought a straight five-year extension of New START, which limits the size of the U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals and is set to expire in February.

Trump is under political pressure to demonstrate foreign-policy wins in his race for re-election against Joe Biden, whom he trails in the polls. An extension of New START and progress toward a broader nuclear agreement would allow him to counter arguments from Democrats that he’s walked away from deals -- such as the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear agreement -- without crafting any new ones.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.