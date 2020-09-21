(Bloomberg) -- Top U.S. officials insisted that international sanctions on Iran are back in force and announced new measures were being put in place even as most nations reject the U.S. effort as invalid.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Monday that all UN members are expected to enforce sanctions that were suspended as part of a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. He added that the U.S. is also sanctioning Iran’s ministry of defense and its armed forces as well as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has continued to buy gasoline from Tehran despite U.S. sanctions.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien added that President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at preventing the sale or transfer of arms to Iran.

The announcements on Iran came a day after the U.S. said “snap back” sanctions on Iran were again in force, invoking what it said was U.S. authorities under UN resolutions. Pompeo was joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Pentagon chief Mark Esper and Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft.

Yet the U.S. bid to restore all UN sanctions on Iran widens a divide between the U.S. and most other nations. Even European allies say the U.S. has no right to invoke the accord’s “snap back” provision because Trump quit the multinational deal to restrain Iran’s nuclear program two years ago.

As of the weekend, 13 of 15 Security Council members had said they don’t consider the U.S. move valid.

UN envoys from Germany, France and the U.K. said Friday in a letter to the president of the Security Council that the U.S. initiative “is incapable of having legal effect” and said they will work “tirelessly to preserve the nuclear agreement.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also weighed in on the disagreement on Saturday, noting in a letter that he couldn’t proceed in acting upon the U.S. snapback because of the “uncertainty over whether or not the process” was “indeed initiated.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, at a cabinet meeting on Sunday shown on state television news, called the U.S. move a sign of “certain failure,” which only demonstrates that President Donald Trump’s strategy has resulted in “maximum isolation” for Washington.

On Saturday, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened Iran would set U.S. military outposts in the Persian Gulf “on fire at once” if its adversary tried to start a war.

To enforce those measures, if countries such as Russia and China disregard them, the U.S. could use tools such as secondary sanctions on shippers, insurers and banks. It could even threaten interdictions of ships at sea.

The Iranian rial hit a low on the unregulated open market on Sunday, weakening 4.6% compared with last week and briefly breaching 280,000 per U.S. dollar, according to two currency trading channels on the Telegram messaging app.

