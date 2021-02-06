(Bloomberg) -- Australia, Japan, the U.S. and India plan to hold a summit to strengthen ties amid China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, the Sankei newspaper reported, citing unidentified government officials.

The four countries are preparing for the teleconference meeting, whose agenda will include the protection of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to the newspaper. India has, however, expressed concerns about provoking China, Sankei reported.

Foreign affairs ministers from the so-called Quad nations met for a second time in October in Tokyo, the report said. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden on a Jan. 28 call that the four countries should cooperate closely, it said.

