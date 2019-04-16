(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Japan’s chief negotiator dodged questions about any potential auto export penalties or currency clause as he emerged from the first day of long-awaited trade talks with the U.S.

The Federal Reserve may need to cut interest rates if U.S. inflation falls, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who currently sees rates on hold until the fall of 2020

Vancouver’s housing market is buckling under a slew of taxes and regulations introduced since 2016 to tame years of relentless growth that made the city the most unaffordable on the continent College kids are taking advantage of the situation

European Central Bank officials lack enthusiasm for any revamp of their negative-interest rate tool and some doubt it will actually happen when an analysis of the policy is completed Meanwhile, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a European Central Bank Governing Council member, said the benefits of negative interest-rates outweigh the drawbacks In Madrid, Pablo Hernandez de Cos and his team are on a mission to repair the reputation of the Spain’s central bank

The U.K. labor market continued its impressive performance in the three months through February as employment jumped and wage growth far outpaced inflation

The Chinese government has ramped up spending to support the economy, sending state finances into the red earlier than usual Also on China, here are five clues on whether the economic upturn has staying power



