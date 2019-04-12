(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started and send you into the weekend:

As some heat is taken off the U.S.-China trade war, Europe is bracing as the next front and Japan is readying for its own clash

The South African Reserve Bank is steadfast that it wants to see inflation expectations anchored at the 4.5 percent midpoint of its target range, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said

Playing nice. New World Bank President David Malpass says he’ll work toward a “constructive” relationship with China

Fed talk. Federal Reserve officials are signaling a high hurdle to raising interest rates, especially amid moderating inflation; meanwhile, the White House’s latest pick for the board is in jeopardy

Fewer firings. Jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a 49-year low amid further tightening in the labor market

Down Under. The Aussie housing market is in trouble, and the central bank is eyeing a further drop in Sydney property prices

Eco Week. Here’s all that you might’ve missed in the global economy this week

