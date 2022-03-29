U.S. Job Openings Are Little Changed Near a Record as Quits Edge Up

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings in February were little changed near a record high and quits edged up, highlighting the ongoing mismatch in labor supply and demand that’s pushing up wages.

The number of available positions totaled 11.3 million in the month, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 11 million.

Meantime, 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in February, underscoring persistent churn in the labor market. The so-called quits rate, which measures voluntary job leavers as a share of total employment, rose to 2.9%.

The number of vacancies suggests employer demand for workers remains strong amid resilient consumer demand and easing Covid-19 restrictions. However, businesses are struggling to attract and retain workers in the tight labor market, a circumstance that has put upward pressure on wages and bolstered workers’ bargaining power.

‘Unhealthy Level’

There were 1.8 job openings for every unemployed person in February. For Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues, the figure helps illustrate the extent of tightness in the labor market. Earlier this month, Powell cited that measure -- previously around 1.7 -- as an example of a “very, very tight labor market -- tight to an unhealthy level, I would say.”

The data come ahead of Friday’s monthly employment report from the Labor Department, which is currently forecast to show that the U.S. added about a half million jobs in March.

The JOLTS report showed a pickup in hires during February, including a 105,000 jump in retail trade and a 75,000 gain in construction.

Meantime, the number of people who quit their jobs increased in retail trade, durable goods manufacturing and state and local education.

Vacancies decreased in manufacturing and financial activities. They picked up in retail trade, health care and arts, entertainment and recreation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.