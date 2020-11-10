(Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings increased slightly in September and more Americans voluntarily left their jobs, adding to signs of churn and gradual healing in the labor market.

The number of available positions rose to 6.44 million during the month from a downwardly revised 6.35 million in August, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Tuesday. A Bloomberg survey of economists called for 6.5 million vacancies. Openings that involve workers recalled from layoffs or positions that are only offered internally are not counted in the figure.

Some 3 million quit their jobs in September, the most since February, pushing the quits rate up to 2.1% from 2%. The number of layoffs and discharges decreased to 1.33 million from 1.53 million a month earlier.

